Manafort Found Guilty on Eight Counts of Financial Crimes

Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman to President Donald Trump, was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. However, jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on 10 charges, so Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts.
Five of the counts Manafort was indicted with are tax fraud charges, two were counts of bank fraud and one was of hiding foreign bank accounts. He likely faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.
Special counsel Robert Mueller first brought Manafort, 69, to trial in correlation with the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Election, charging him with 18 counts of tax evasion.
“Mr. Manafort lied to keep more money when he had it, and he lied to get more money when he didn’t,” prosecutor Greg Andres told jurors during closing arguments. “This is a case about lies.”
Prosecutors claim that Manafort took $65 million from 2010-14 in foreign bank accounts and spent more than $15 million on personal luxury purchases.
Manafort also faces additional criminal charges in a Washington, DC federal court on money laundering conspiracy connected to foreign political work involved in the Virginia case.
Manafort has been in jail since June after his bail was revoked following new charges of witness tampering against him, according to CNN.
