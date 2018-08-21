Manafort Found Guilty on Eight Counts of Financial Crimes - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Manafort Found Guilty on Eight Counts of Financial Crimes

August 21, 2018 | :
by

Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman to President Donald Trump, was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. However, jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on 10 charges, so Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts.

Five of the counts Manafort was indicted with are tax fraud charges, two were counts of bank fraud and one was of hiding foreign bank accounts. He likely faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.

Special counsel Robert Mueller first brought Manafort, 69, to trial in correlation with the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Election, charging him with 18 counts of tax evasion.

“Mr. Manafort lied to keep more money when he had it, and he lied to get more money when he didn’t,” prosecutor Greg Andres told jurors during closing arguments. “This is a case about lies.”

Prosecutors claim that Manafort took $65 million from 2010-14 in foreign bank accounts and spent more than $15 million on personal luxury purchases.

Manafort also faces additional criminal charges in a Washington, DC federal court on money laundering conspiracy connected to foreign political work involved in the Virginia case.

Manafort has been in jail since June after his bail was revoked following new charges of witness tampering against him, according to CNN.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Trump’s Former Lawyer Plead Guilty On Eight Charges Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, plead guilty on Tuesday to breaking campaign finance laws and committing tax evasion. According to legal observers, at least one of the campaign finance crimes Cohen committed appeare...
Who’s the Real Dummy? Television talk show host and journalist Don Lemon asked a pertinent question in response to President Donald Trump’s Twitter comment about basketball player Lebron James. Offended by a remark James made on Lemon’s talk show about the president’s div...
Betsy DeVos’ $40M Family Yacht Untied; $5-10K in Damages SeaQuest, the DeVos family yacht Last weekend, an unidentified individual untied a yacht owned by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ family, causing between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage, police told CBS News. The yacht, named SeaQuest, is r...
UVA Center Hires Trump Ex-Official, Many Faculty Disapprove Dozens of University of Virginia professors are outraged at the university's decision to hire a former member of the Trump administration, according to an NBC-29 news report in Charlottesville, Va. Marc Short, a former White House director of legi...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Top 100 Undergraduate & Graduate Degree Producers
Issue Date: 08/23/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/02/2018

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Do you believe affirmative action will soon be outlawed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>