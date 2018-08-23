Urban Meyer Suspended For First Three Games

Urban Meyer
On Wednesday, The Ohio State University announced that after a two-week investigation, it has suspended head football coach Urban Meyer for the first three games of the upcoming season, according to ESPN.
The investigation arose after allegations were made that Meyer ignored domestic assault charges against former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith. University investigators released a 23-page document listing all of the findings from the investigation.
OSU also suspended Gene Smith, the Buckeyes’ athletic director, without pay for more than two weeks after he “failed as a leader to alert others to red flags about Zach Smith’s conduct” after learning about the discoveries made from the investigation.
“Permitting such misconduct to continue is not consistent with the values of the University and reflects poorly on Coach Meyer, Athletic Director Smith, and the University. Their handling of this matter did not exhibit the kind of leadership and high standards that we expect of our Athletic Director, Head Coach, Assistant Coaches and all on the football staff,” the university said in a statement.
Meyer was put on paid administrative leave earlier this month, after claims by Smith’s ex-wife were made that Meyer and other Buckeyes football staff knew that Smith was abusing her in 2015 and didn’t do anything to stop it.
