WVSU Unveils Katherine Johnson Statue & Scholarship - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

WVSU Unveils Katherine Johnson Statue & Scholarship

August 27, 2018 | :
by

On Saturday, West Virginia State University (WVSU) unveiled a statue and scholarship, honoring NASA mathematician and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson.

Statue of Katherine Johnson

“It is my hope that my daughters and all of my students at West Virginia State University see this monument as an example of what they can accomplish when they dedicate themselves, work towards a greater cause and remain cognizant of their own strength and always seek to do better, be better and want better,” said WVSU president Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins.

The life-sized bronzed statue of Johnson was created by WVSU alumnus and West Virginia sculptor Frederick Hightower. During the ceremony, six of Johnson’s grandchildren pulled back the veil to reveal the statue, which now stands between Cole Complex and Dawson Hall on the university’s campus.

WVSU also unveiled an endowed scholarship in Johnson’s name prior to the statue reveal. The scholarship, which was awarded to this year’s recipients freshman and biology major Jasiaha Davis and freshman and computer science major Alexis Scudero, will benefit WVSU students majoring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Johnson was depicted in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Consortium Creates a Community for Minorities, Women in Cybersecurity Recognizing the need to increase and retain the number of people of color and women in cybersecurity professions, the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) has created a community to support such individuals enterin...
Gender Pay Gap Wide Among Graduates of Elite Schools The gender wage gap is real – even when looking at pay differences between men and women who graduate from America’s leading colleges and universities. That’s the finding of BusinessStudent.com, which recently announced results of a study it did o...
Installing Collaborative Spaces Increased Retention at NMSU Engineering As we begin another academic year, it is important to remember during the beginning-of-semester excitement that many students will not be returning to campus to complete their studies. Retention can be a problem for universities, specifically for tho...
Saint Xavier University Receives First NSF Grant as HSI Saint Xavier University recently received a $1.46-million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), making the award the first NSF grant SXU has received as a Hispanic-serving institution (HSI). The funding is also the largest NSF award in th...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director for College and Career Advising University of Oregon - Eugene - OR
Assistant Professor in History - Pre-Modern China New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of Anthropology Baylor University
Dean of the Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School University of North Texas
Vice President for Enrollment Management The University of Toledo
Director, GLBT Center NC State University
Accreditation and Assessment Specialist University of Richmond
Student Success Technology Manager Front Range Community College - Westminster, CO

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Veteran Military Education
Issue Date: 09/06/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/16/2018

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/20/2018
Ad Deadline Date: 08/30/2018

Diverse Poll

  • Should all college students be required to engage in volunteerism before graduation?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>