St. Peter’s Severs Ties with Athletic Director ‘Boe’ Pearman

December 21, 2016
by Jim Hague, Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Belinda “Boe” Pearman is out as St. Peter’s University athletic director after only 15 months.

St. Peter’s President Eugene J. Cornacchia sent a text to the school’s trustees that simply read: “I write to inform you that Boe Pearman is no longer employed at St. Peter’s University. I’m grateful for Boe’s contributions to our institution and I wish her the very best.”

Pearman was only the second female athletic director in the history of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and was one of only three female athletic directors at the 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the country.

David Bryngi has taken over as interim athletic director. Bryngil was the executive director of wellness and student life engagement facilities and an adjunct professor in sports management. He ran the school’s intramural program for over a decade.

“I’m confident in his ability to manage our Division I program during this time,” Cornacchia said in his text, mentioning that Bryngil will answer to Anthony Skevakis, the associate vice president for student life and development and the dean of students.
Bryngil and Cornacchia were unavailable to comment on Pearman’s firing. Sarah Malinowski Ferrary, the executive director of university communications, would not comment on whether Pearman resigned or was fired.

Pearman was hired at St. Peter’s after Joe Quinlan resigned to take a position at Columbia University.

Pearman had been at Manhattan as the senior associate director of athletics and senior women’s administrator. She also was the interim athletic director at Southern Connecticut State after serving as the school’s associate AD for nearly a decade.

Pearman was the women’s basketball coach at Rhode Island, but resigned under fire in the middle of the 2003-04 season. Before that, she was the associate head coach of the New England Blizzard of the ABL and was an assistant coach at Maryland, where she once starred.

