University of Oregon: Professor Who Donned Blackface Violated Policy :

by Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon says a law professor who donned blackface for a costume at a Halloween party violated the institution’s anti-harassment policies, but any punishment she receives will remain confidential.

The Register-Guard reported Wednesday that the university found Nancy Shurtz’s costume had a devastating impact on the law school and created an atmosphere of tension and hostility.

The university released a 29-page report on its investigation.

Shurtz has said previously that she wore a white coast, stethoscope and black face paint to portray Dr. Damon Tweedy.

Tweedy is a Black doctor who wrote a best-selling memoir about his experiences with racism in medical school and in his profession.

Shurtz says she was trying to provoke discussion about racism in society and had no ill intent.