George Mason President Angel Cabrera to Serve as Fed Director in Richmond - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

George Mason President Angel Cabrera to Serve as Fed Director in Richmond

December 21, 2016 | :
Email




by Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason University President Angel Cabrera has been elected to serve as a director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Cabrera, who will continue to serve as GMU’s president, will begin his new duties with the Fed in January. He will be one of nine directors for the Richmond bank.

The Richmond bank is one of 12 regional banks that make up the nation’s central banking system.

Cabrera, who is in his fifth year at Mason, was previously president of the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona and served as dean of a business school in Madrid. He is a native of Spain.

Mason, with more than 35,000 students, has developed a national reputation over the years as a leading academic center in free-market oriented economics.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University of Nebraska Starts Institute to Create Businesses OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska’s Omaha campuses are opening a new institute to create businesses out of academic ideas. UNeTech is a partnership between the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the...
Researchers: Nearly 400 Drug Addicts Helped in Police Effort BOSTON — A novel drug addiction program developed in a small Massachusetts fishing town and since replicated in dozens of cities nationwide was able to place almost 400 addicts into treatment nearly each time they sought it during the first year of o...
Walker calls ‘Whiteness’ Class at University of Wisconsin ‘Goofy’ MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker says a University of Wisconsin-Madison calls titled “The Problem is Whiteness,” is “goofy” and “unusual,” but he's stopping short of saying it should put UW’s funding in jeopardy. Walker’s comments came after two ...
Gary Orfield to Receive Marie Fielder Medal Longtime civil rights scholar Dr. Gary Orfield will receive the Marie Fielder Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Social Transformation. Orfield, the Distinguished Research Professor of Education, Law, Political Science and Urban Planning at UCLA, wil...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor of Interior Design
Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture in the Department of Animal Science
University of California, Davis
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
The Evergreen State College
Teacher Education – 2 positions
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodisst University
Vice Provost for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Vanderbilt University
Assistant Profesor of Music History
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Personnel Assistant
Binghamton University
Chief Diversity Officer & Assoc. VP for Diversity
Whitworth University
Science Facutly Mentor
Woodrow Wilson Academy of Teaching and Learning
Open Rank Faculty in Dynamic Systems & Control
Virginia Tech

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year In Review
Issue Date: 12/29/2016
Ad Deadline Date: 12/08/2016

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/12/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/22/2016

Diverse Poll

  • Has Obama administration had a positive impact on the state of higher ed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>