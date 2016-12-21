George Mason President Angel Cabrera to Serve as Fed Director in Richmond :

by Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason University President Angel Cabrera has been elected to serve as a director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Cabrera, who will continue to serve as GMU’s president, will begin his new duties with the Fed in January. He will be one of nine directors for the Richmond bank.

The Richmond bank is one of 12 regional banks that make up the nation’s central banking system.

Cabrera, who is in his fifth year at Mason, was previously president of the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona and served as dean of a business school in Madrid. He is a native of Spain.

Mason, with more than 35,000 students, has developed a national reputation over the years as a leading academic center in free-market oriented economics.