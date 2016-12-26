There’s a Price to Pay for Using Credit Cards - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Blogs |

There’s a Price to Pay for Using Credit Cards

December 26, 2016 | :
Email




by

I received my first credit card many years ago, when I was a college student. I did not apply for it nor did I have a credit check to see if I was eligible.

It just came to my college post office box. As I reflect now, how did they get my name, much less my mailing address?

It was a gasoline credit card. That was strange because I did not own an automobile and had no plans to acquire one. I was a sophomore student at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

So, I was a big man on campus, at least in my mind, because I had a gasoline credit card and no car. What I found out later was several of my college buddies also had received the same gasoline credit card.

I ended up using it a few times to put gas in some of my friends’ cars. I guess I was just showing off.

One of the interesting things that I learned about my gas credit card was it had an interest rate. Further, I learned that if you paid the balance after the due date there was a late fee added to the original balance. I realized early on that paying off your balance on or before the due date was a good thing.

When I graduated from college and went to graduate school, I started to receive more credit cards and credit card offers. I thought to myself that these companies are following me. Again, I soon found out they were “following” a lot of my friends, too.

Another thing I learned about credit cards is that just because they send them doesn’t mean you have to accept them. I was proud of myself because I returned them to the companies.

Related:  Denison University

Over time, I have understood more and more about credit card companies and how they operate. Once upon a time, I didn’t know anything about a credit score. What exactly was a credit score\beacon score?

Your credit score is made in part by the way you pay your bills. If you pay your bills on time and pay more than the amount due, it will affect your credit score in a positive way. If you are late paying or simply pay the minimum amount due your credit score will be affected in an adverse way.

Credit card companies check an applicant’s credit score and will affix an interest rate to the credit card they send you. Some of us will receive a 0 percent interest rate while some of us will receive a much higher interest rate.

Credit card debt and high interest rates can affect your ability to buy a house or make any other major purchase.

Some years ago, credit card vendors would come onto college campuses with all kinds of gimmicks. For example, they would offer students a T-shirt or a cap if they signed up. What many students didn’t realize was they were going to receive a credit card with an extremely high interest rate. Thankfully, this practice has stopped.

We are in an age now where credit card spending is on the rise. One of the first things a salesperson will ask you is whether you using your (insert name) card today. Of course, if you do, you will receive an additional 10 percent off your purchase.

Another strategy that stores and credit card companies use in luring new customers is to offer incentives. For example, if you and I apply, we’ll get an additional 5,000 points to use toward our first purchase.

Related:  HBCUstory Symposium Convenes in D.C., Provides Healing for Founder

These ploys are used to get as many of us in the credit card game as possible.

Don’t be dazzled by the inducements and the free stuff. Many of us have been around long enough to know that there is nothing free in life. There is always a price to pay.

Remember the advertising slogan, “Pay me now or pay me later?” We as consumers must be in control of our spending habits.

Whenever possible, let’s try to use cash and/or a debit card. That will always ensure that we won’t receive a bill at the end of the month.

If we must use a credit card let’s be aware of the interest rate. We must know the difference between a fixed rate of interest and a variable rate of interest.

I don’t want a credit card company to get too comfortable with my patronage, so every few months I will call to check about lower interest rates. I will also call to let them know about other companies offering me better interest rates. I will tell you that these strategies have worked to my benefit.

I believe young consumers are the most vulnerable when it comes to credit cards. I also think that online shopping has resulted in increased credit card use. While the online price may be less expensive, you will probably use a credit card. Just remember that the credit card bill is coming at the end of the month.

While we may not think about it, our children are watching our spending habits. Let’s be good fiscal managers and model good credit card use for them. As we know, they will grow up and model our behaviors.

Related:  Emergency Notification in an instant

I am going to be a better credit card user. The incentives won’t sway me to use my credit card.

Won’t you join me?

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 2016: A Rough Year on Many Fronts In November 1992, Queen Elizabeth II delivered an emotional speech live to the British public in London at Guildhall describing the events that had affected the royal family that year. Throughout what was a very detailed speech, she specifically made...
Turn the Page from November 8, 2016 Few can argue that the 2016 presidential race was one of the most mean-spirited campaigns in the history of the United States of America. It was fueled by insults and innuendos, not by dignity and respect. Each day we woke up to another salvo of h...
A Great Choice for University President, Until She Doesn’t Want to Be Bossed How’s this for a résumé:   33 years as an engineer and assistant director in the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory 13 years as the chair of Johns Hopkins University’s University Wide Leadership Council Member, Presid...
The 2016 Presidential Election — Postscript For some people, November 8, 2016 is one of the greatest days in American history. Others may very well see it as a day that will live in political infamy. The 2016 presidential election is over, and Donald John Trump has been elected as the 45th pre...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor of Interior Design
Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture in the Department of Animal Science
University of California, Davis
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
The Evergreen State College
Teacher Education – 2 positions
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodisst University
Vice Provost for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Vanderbilt University
Assistant Profesor of Music History
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Personnel Assistant
Binghamton University
Chief Diversity Officer & Assoc. VP for Diversity
Whitworth University
Science Facutly Mentor
Woodrow Wilson Academy of Teaching and Learning
Open Rank Faculty in Dynamic Systems & Control
Virginia Tech

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Year In Review
Issue Date: 12/29/2016
Ad Deadline Date: 12/08/2016

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/12/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/22/2016

Diverse Poll

  • Has Obama administration had a positive impact on the state of higher ed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>