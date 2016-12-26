Tufts University President: Panel to Assess Greek System, Student Life :

by Associated Press

MEDFORD, Mass. — The president of Tufts University says a special committee will assess the culture of undergraduate life at the Massachusetts school, with a focus on the Greek system.

The Boston Globe reports President Anthony Monaco said last week in a letter to the Medford school community that the panel he appointed will also look into residential life, student organizations and athletics.

The letter comes after administrators suspended all social activity at the school’s fraternities for the rest of the semester after receiving reports of hazing and sexual misconduct.

Monaco says that “in light of the scope and seriousness of what has been reported,” he believes the school must “comprehensively assess undergraduate student life at Tufts.”

The Student Life Review Committee will begin the review in January.