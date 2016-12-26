3 of 4 Fraternities Reinstated at Radford University after Goat Abuse Claim :

by Associated Press

RADFORD, Va. — Officials at Radford University have reinstated three of four fraternities that were suspended amid an investigation of a report of abuse of a goat.

University leaders suspended four fraternities after learning of reports about the possible mistreatment of a juvenile goat by one or more student groups earlier this month.

Local news outlets report that university spokesman Joe Carpenter says the university notified Delta Chi, Sigma Pi and Pi Lambda Phi earlier this week that their interim suspensions have been lifted. He says the fourth fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi, is still under interim suspension.

Carpenter says the goat was in the possession of students for a time. The goat, nicknamed Phillip on social media, has not been found, despite work by campus and city police.