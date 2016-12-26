Lawsuit Accuses Charlotte School of Law of Hiding Problems :

by Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Two Charlotte School of Law students are suing the for-profit school, saying its leaders hid academic problems to keep tuition coming.

Lawyers for Robert Barchiesi and Lejla Hadzic filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday against the school and its parent company, InfiLaw Corp., seeking class-action status.

It claims the school’s administrators ignored a July order from the American Bar Association to inform students of its accreditation problems. The students say they wouldn’t have enrolled and paid for the fall semester if they’d known.

The accrediting association placed the school on probation last month for not complying with standards.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Education announced that federal student aid for the school will end Dec. 31.

School officials told WBTV they weren’t aware of the lawsuit.