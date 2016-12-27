Miami University Modifies Greek Life System in Wake of Violations - Higher Education



Miami University Modifies Greek Life System in Wake of Violations

December 27, 2016
by Associated Press

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University in southwest Ohio has revamped its Greek Life system after suspending three fraternities and putting several others on probation in light of hazing, alcohol and drug violations this year.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports university officials were concerned given how more than a third of students participate in fraternities and sororities.

Miami has made five major changes, beginning with shifting from monthly to weekly meetings between chapter leaders and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Chapter representatives are now elected to their positions in November so they can finish training before the rush period begins.

Additionally, all new pledges must complete an online hazing prevention course.

The Greek Life office no longer sits on judicial hearings and a ”re-visioning committee” was established to discuss any future issues.

