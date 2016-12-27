Maine Students Headed to Cuba to Learn about Tourism, Health - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up

Maine Students Headed to Cuba to Learn about Tourism, Health

December 27, 2016
Email




by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Two groups of University of Southern Maine students are headed for Cuba to learn about the country’s tourism and health care industries.

The trip is the first of its kind and involves undergraduate and graduate students in tourism and nursing. The students depart Tuesday.

The Portland Press Herald reports the students will share and gather information while learning about how the lifting of travel restrictions between the U.S. and Cuba is affecting the island.

The students will also sleep and eat most of their meals on a wooden boat, the schooner Harvey Gamage.

The trip is a partnership with Ocean Passages, a Portland-based group that operates the boat.

