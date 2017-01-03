Dean of Harvard Law School Stepping Down - Higher Education



Dean of Harvard Law School Stepping Down

January 3, 2017
by Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The dean of Harvard Law School says she will step down to focus on teaching, scholarship and public engagement.

Martha Minow announced Tuesday that she will leave her post at the end of the academic year but remain on the school’s faculty. She has been dean since 2009.

In a statement, Minow said she initially intended to serve only five years. She said it’s a good time to turn over the reins after a strong year for admissions and fundraising.

Harvard President Drew Faust praised Minow, saying she worked to make the law school stronger and more inclusive.

But Minow has also faced criticism from some students pushing for greater racial equality at the school. Among other demands, students have called on Minow to increase diversity among students and faculty.

