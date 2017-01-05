Talladega College Forging Ahead to Perform at Trump Inauguration - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Current News 1,Subfeature |

Talladega College Forging Ahead to Perform at Trump Inauguration

January 5, 2017 | :
Email




by Catherine Morris

Following several days of controversy, Talladega College President Billy Hawkins announced on Thursday morning that the college’s marching band will perform in President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inaugural parade.

Talladega President Billy Hawkins

Talladega President Billy Hawkins

A statement from Talladega said that the chance to participate in an inaugural parade would be a teachable moment for the more than 200 member Talladega Marching Tornadoes band. The band was formed in 2012. Talladega is a historically Black college located in Alabama that was founded by former slaves in 1867.

“We respect and appreciate how our students and alumni feel about our participation in this parade,” Hawkins said. “As many of those who chose to participate in the parade have said, we feel the inauguration of a new president is not a political event but a civil ceremony celebrating the transfer of power.”

Alumni and members of the broader HBCU community took to social media to voice their opposition to Talladega’s participation in the inaugural parade since Friday, when the committee tasked with organizing inauguration activities released a list of the organizations expected to perform.

The statement from Talladega also included a statement of support from William Harvey, Hampton University president and Talladega alumnus.

“In my view, it is an honor to be invited to the inauguration of any President of the United States,” Harvey said. “The college and its band are celebrating the peaceful transition of power – a hallmark of America’s democracy and swearing in of a new President.”

A presidential inauguration is a high-profile event and a shot at national exposure for participating organizations. HBCU marching bands have performed in the inaugural parades of multiple past presidents.

Related:  In Brief: Floyd Flake’s No-Confidence Vote, Diversity Efforts Pay Off At CU, Kentucky Institutions

According to CNN, the college learned it had been selected to participate in the inaugural parade on December 21 in a letter from the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC).

A celebratory post on Talladega’s marching band’s Facebook page dated to December 22 read, “Now hear ye hear ye! The Great Tornado has been chosen to participate in the presidential elect Donald Trumps inauguration parade! This a monumentus achievement for not only just the College and the band program, but for the entire state of Alabama! Keep us in your hearts and prayers as we vow to make you all proud!!”

The post sparked a long series of responses, some congratulating the band and others condemning the concept of an HBCU marching band performing at Trump’s inauguration.

As a former member of Florida A&M University’s famed Marching 100, John Q. Lennard can well understand the appeal of marching in a presidential inaugural parade. Lennard is the current director of bands at Tuskegee University, a private, four-year Alabama institution founded by Booker T. Washington in 1881.

“It’s a big deal for bands to participate in an inauguration parade,” Lennard said on Wednesday. “In fact, when I was in college, I had the chance to march in Bill Clinton’s second inauguration parade, and it was an honor.”

But given the controversy surrounding Trump, who capitalized on anti-immigrant sentiment and was endorsed by members of the KKK during his run for presidency, the thought of performing in an inaugural parade in his honor gives Lennard pause.

“It becomes the question of exposure at what cost,” Lennard commented. “You have a candidate before he even ran for president who decided that the last president wasn’t legitimate and made an issue about his birth certificate.”

Related:  Some Southern Cal Faculty Departments Vote for Union, Others Reject

Tuskegee’s Crimson Piper band did not request to perform in this year’s inauguration, nor did they receive an invitation to do so. Lennard said that although it would have been a matter to discuss with the administration and band members, he could not imagine the band accepting such an invitation, had it been offered.

“As HBCU bands, we’re big on our culture,” he said. “There’s something that’s unique about our bands, the style, the pizzazz that we have and bring to the table. It’s something that’s unique to us, and I think it’s something that should be sacred to us.”

Washington, D.C. area bands opted to sit out this year’s inauguration, including Howard University’s Showtime band, which marched in Obama’s first inaugural parade. Band director John Newsom told NBC4 that the band was facing financial constraints, but that there were also other factors at play in the decision to not participate.

“I think everybody knows why and no one want to say and lose their job,” Newsom said.

Staff writer Catherine Morris can be reached at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Observers: Omarosa Faces Huge Challenges as Trump Advocate for Underserved Even though she is known for her reality TV persona as a “villain,” in her new role within the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth — more commonly known by her trademarked name as “Omarosa” — will be ...
Experts Pushing for Diversification of Senior Staffs in U.S. Senate WASHINGTON — Citing statistics that show a paucity of senior staffers of color in the U.S. Senate, a National Urban League representative on Thursday called for legislative action to keep better track of the issue so that senators can be held account...
VP Joe Biden Plans University of Delaware Partnership WASHINGTON — Vice President Joe Biden is developing a partnership with the University of Delaware that will focus on economic and domestic policy, a Biden aide said Wednesday, rounding out the vice president’s plans for after he leaves the White Hous...
Diverse Conversations: How Trump Presidency Will Affect HBCUs, HSIs As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, Americans wonder about the fate of America. What will happen when President Trump gets sworn into office? How will it affect Americans? More specifically, how will his presidency impact minorit...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor of Interior Design
Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture in the Department of Animal Science
University of California, Davis
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
The Evergreen State College
Teacher Education – 2 positions
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodisst University
Vice Provost for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Vanderbilt University
Assistant Profesor of Music History
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Personnel Assistant
Binghamton University
Chief Diversity Officer & Assoc. VP for Diversity
Whitworth University
Science Facutly Mentor
Woodrow Wilson Academy of Teaching and Learning
Open Rank Faculty in Dynamic Systems & Control
Virginia Tech

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/12/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/22/2016

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Has Obama administration had a positive impact on the state of higher ed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>