Ex-ITT Students Want to be Creditors in Bankruptcy Case - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

Ex-ITT Students Want to be Creditors in Bankruptcy Case

January 5, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

CARMEL, Ind. — Former students of ITT Educational Services Inc. are asking to be considered creditors in the for-profit college operator’s bankruptcy case.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that five former students filed the motion Tuesday asking that they and thousands of other students be recognized as creditors as the bankruptcy case moves forward. The filing argues that the former students’ debt qualifies them as creditors in the case.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company filed for bankruptcy last year and shut 130 campuses nationwide amid a federal crackdown on the industry. The closure displaced more than 35,000 students and more than 8,000 employees. ITT has blamed government regulation.

Potential creditors have a Jan. 30 deadline to file proofs of claim against ITT.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University of California System Proposes First Tuition Increase in 6 Years SAN FRANCISCO — Undergraduate students at the University of California may face a tuition increase for the first time in six years under a proposal to be considered by the university’s board of regents this month. UC officials unveiled the plan We...
College Grad Sentenced for Assaulting Sleeping Frat Brothers READING, Pa. — A graduate of a Pennsylvania college has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting two of his fraternity brothers as they slept. The Reading Eagle reports Robert Convery Jr., of Williamstown, New Jersey, w...
Dean of Harvard Law School Stepping Down CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The dean of Harvard Law School says she will step down to focus on teaching, scholarship and public engagement. Martha Minow announced Tuesday that she will leave her post at the end of the academic year but remain on the school...
Immigrants Who Challenged In-state Tuition Policy Win Case ATLANTA — A judge says the Georgia university system must allow immigrants to pay in-state tuition if they’ve been granted temporary permission by the federal government to stay in the U.S. Georgia's state colleges and universities require verific...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor of Interior Design
Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture in the Department of Animal Science
University of California, Davis
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
The Evergreen State College
Teacher Education – 2 positions
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodisst University
Vice Provost for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Vanderbilt University
Assistant Profesor of Music History
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Personnel Assistant
Binghamton University
Chief Diversity Officer & Assoc. VP for Diversity
Whitworth University
Science Facutly Mentor
Woodrow Wilson Academy of Teaching and Learning
Open Rank Faculty in Dynamic Systems & Control
Virginia Tech

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/12/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/22/2016

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Has Obama administration had a positive impact on the state of higher ed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>