Dean: I was Asked to Step Down at Charlotte School of Law :

by Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The academic dean at the Charlotte School of Law is stepping down.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Camille Davidson said in an email Monday she’s been asked to resign as the head of academics at the school.

Davidson says the request was made by Jay Conison, head dean of the school. Davidson says she will remain on the faculty.

The Charlotte School of Law is operated by InfiLaw, which also operates for-profit law schools in Florida and Arizona.

The bar placed the school on two years’ probation because of what it described as chronic problems with admissions, curriculum and the worst passing rate on the bar exam in North Carolina.

The Department of Education last month made the Charlotte Law School ineligible for student loans and other financial aid.