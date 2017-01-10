Dean: I was Asked to Step Down at Charlotte School of Law - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Deans,More headlines,News Round up |

Dean: I was Asked to Step Down at Charlotte School of Law

January 10, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The academic dean at the Charlotte School of Law is stepping down.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Camille Davidson said in an email Monday she’s been asked to resign as the head of academics at the school.

Davidson says the request was made by Jay Conison, head dean of the school. Davidson says she will remain on the faculty.

The Charlotte School of Law is operated by InfiLaw, which also operates for-profit law schools in Florida and Arizona.

The bar placed the school on two years’ probation because of what it described as chronic problems with admissions, curriculum and the worst passing rate on the bar exam in North Carolina.

The Department of Education last month made the Charlotte Law School ineligible for student loans and other financial aid.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Ex-student Loses Legal Challenge in Sexual Misconduct Case ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A judge has ruled in favor of the University of Michigan in a lawsuit by a former student who says his rights were violated during the disciplinary process for alleged sexual misconduct. Attorney Deborah Gordon says the man, ide...
Maryland Governor Hogan Proposes Tuition and Student Loan Relief Tuition increases next fall at Maryland’s public colleges and universities would be capped at 2 percent, and student loan interest would become fully deductible on many people's state tax returns under proposals Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. ...
Florida Governor Pushes Again to Cut College Costs for Students TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is renewing his push to eliminate sales taxes charged on college textbooks. Scott said Tuesday he would ask state legislators to enact proposals aimed at helping students graduate from college within fou...
University of Kansas Professor’s Lawsuit Alleges Anti-German Discrimination LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas assistant professor is claiming in a federal lawsuit she faced anti-German discrimination and a hostile work environment that eventually led to her being told she would lose her job at the end of this school ye...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor of Interior Design
Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture in the Department of Animal Science
University of California, Davis
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
The Evergreen State College
Teacher Education – 2 positions
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodisst University
Vice Provost for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
Vanderbilt University
Assistant Profesor of Music History
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Personnel Assistant
Binghamton University
Chief Diversity Officer & Assoc. VP for Diversity
Whitworth University
Science Faculty Mentor
Woodrow Wilson Academy of Teaching and Learning
Open Rank Faculty in Dynamic Systems & Control
Virginia Tech

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Intercollegiate Athletics
Issue Date: 01/12/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 12/22/2016

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Has Obama administration had a positive impact on the state of higher ed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>