City College of San Francisco Wins Accreditation Fight

January 16, 2017 | :
by Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — City College of San Francisco — one of California’s largest community colleges — has won its five-year fight to keep its accreditation.

Chancellor Susan Lamb said in an email Friday that the accrediting commission had decided to extend the school’s seal of approval for a full term of seven years.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges made the decision during its semiannual meeting last week.

The commission decided to revoke City College’s accreditation over concerns about the school’s financial management.

School officials persuaded the commission that City College, which has about 30,000 undergrads, is now able to accurately forecast and monitor its budgets.

Losing accreditation would likely have forced the college to close because unaccredited schools are ineligible for state and federal funding.

