Norwich University Band to Perform at Trump Inauguration :

by Associated Press

NORTHFIELD, Vermont — A university band from Vermont will participate in President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team will march along Pennsylvania Avenue after Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.

The Burlington Free Press reports band director Todd Edwards say the group is “proud to represent the university and the state of Vermont.”

Decisions about whether to perform at Trump’s inauguration have drawn both criticism and praise from supporters and opponents of the president-elect. One high-profile case has involved the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, which is scheduled to perform at the event.

A spokeswoman for the university says the school is honored to represent Vermont.

Norwich is a private military college in Northfield.