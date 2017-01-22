University of West Florida Professor Gives School $1M for Scholarships - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up |

University of West Florida Professor Gives School $1M for Scholarships

January 22, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A University of West Florida professor has contributed $1 million to the school for scholarships for sophomore students.

The donation came from Bob Kimball, a professor of marketing and economics who ran his own successful business before becoming a college professor. Kimball has taught at West Florida for 30 years.

The Pensacola News Journal reported Saturday that the chosen students will receive $2,000 scholarships. The contribution will fund 40 scholarships of that size per year for sophomores, with no more than six recipients from any one major.

The donation builds upon a pair of $1 million gifts from Kimball made in 2002 and 2012 to the university. Kimball pledged to commit an additional $2 million by 2028 and says his entire estate will eventually go to the university.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University of Louisville Board Appoints New Interim School President LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville’s board of trustees elected a new chairman and appointed an interim school president Saturday, during its first meeting since being formed by Gov. Matt Bevin. Media reports say the board appointed Dr....
Researcher Who Lost Arm in Blast Sues University of Hawaii HONOLULU — A postdoctoral fellow who lost her right arm in a University of Hawaii laboratory explosion has sued the school and the researchers she worked for. Thea Ekins-Coward and her wife, who are both from the United Kingdom, filed the lawsuit ...
Some Ohio Colleges Won’t act on State’s Concealed Carry Law CLEVELAND — Officials at some public and private colleges in Ohio say they don’t plan to take action on a new state law taking effect this spring that allows permit holders to carry a concealed firearm on campus. Under the bill signed by Republica...
Some Push for Degree Reinstatement for Texas CPS Caseworkers DALLAS — Democratic Texas lawmakers have filed bills seeking to restore a requirement that Child Protective Services caseworkers have at least a four-year college degree, including one that would add a stipulation that the degree be in a relevant fie...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Dean of the College of Arts/Hum/Social Sciences
Eastern Oregon University
Assistant Professor Nutrition and Neurodevelopment
Department of Nutrition, University of California
Dean of the College of STM & Health Sciences
Eastern Oregon University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is sexism still an issue at the executive level of higher education?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>