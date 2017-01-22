University of West Florida Professor Gives School $1M for Scholarships :

by Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A University of West Florida professor has contributed $1 million to the school for scholarships for sophomore students.

The donation came from Bob Kimball, a professor of marketing and economics who ran his own successful business before becoming a college professor. Kimball has taught at West Florida for 30 years.

The Pensacola News Journal reported Saturday that the chosen students will receive $2,000 scholarships. The contribution will fund 40 scholarships of that size per year for sophomores, with no more than six recipients from any one major.

The donation builds upon a pair of $1 million gifts from Kimball made in 2002 and 2012 to the university. Kimball pledged to commit an additional $2 million by 2028 and says his entire estate will eventually go to the university.