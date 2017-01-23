School of Mines’ Wilson Nominated as Air Force Secretary - Higher Education



School of Mines’ Wilson Nominated as Air Force Secretary

January 23, 2017 | :
by Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D. — President Donald Trump is planning to nominate Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force.

A White House statement said Monday that Wilson, a former New Mexico congresswoman and president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position, if confirmed.

Wilson served in Congress from 1998 to 2009, where she was a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the House Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence.

She also served on the House Armed Services Committee.

