St. Joseph’s College Gets $1.5M to Address Nursing Shortage - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Health Issues,More headlines,News Round up |

St. Joseph’s College Gets $1.5M to Address Nursing Shortage

January 23, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

STANDISH, Maine — The Harold Alfond Foundation is providing $1.5 million to Saint Joseph’s College to help create an academic center to address shortages in Maine’s nursing workforce.

The foundation is concerned because nearly three-fourths of Maine’s nurses are nearing retirement age at a time when demand for home health care, nursing home and hospital workers is expected to surge.

The Maine Department of Labor anticipates a need for at least 3,700 more workers in ambulatory health care services, 2,300 in hospitals and 1,900 in nursing and residential care facilities by 2024.

The grant provides critical funding for expanded nursing simulation labs that will be the cornerstone of the new academic center. The college intends to use the grant to raise an additional $3.5 million to fully fund the program’s expansion.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 School of Mines’ Wilson Nominated as Air Force Secretary RAPID CITY, S.D. — President Donald Trump is planning to nominate Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force. A White House statement said Monday that Wilson, a former New Mexico congresswoman and president of the South Dakota School of Mines &a...
University of Louisville Board Appoints New Interim School President LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville’s board of trustees elected a new chairman and appointed an interim school president Saturday, during its first meeting since being formed by Gov. Matt Bevin. Media reports say the board appointed Dr....
Researcher Who Lost Arm in Blast Sues University of Hawaii HONOLULU — A postdoctoral fellow who lost her right arm in a University of Hawaii laboratory explosion has sued the school and the researchers she worked for. Thea Ekins-Coward and her wife, who are both from the United Kingdom, filed the lawsuit ...
Some Ohio Colleges Won’t act on State’s Concealed Carry Law CLEVELAND — Officials at some public and private colleges in Ohio say they don’t plan to take action on a new state law taking effect this spring that allows permit holders to carry a concealed firearm on campus. Under the bill signed by Republica...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Dean of the College of Arts/Hum/Social Sciences
Eastern Oregon University
Assistant Professor Nutrition and Neurodevelopment
Department of Nutrition, University of California
Dean of the College of STM & Health Sciences
Eastern Oregon University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is sexism still an issue at the executive level of higher education?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>