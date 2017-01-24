1st of 37 Defendants Sentenced in Fraternity Hazing Death - Higher Education



1st of 37 Defendants Sentenced in Fraternity Hazing Death

January 24, 2017
by Associated Press

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The first of 37 suspects charged in the fraternity hazing death of a New York City college student in Pennsylvania has been sentenced.

Ka-Wing Yuen, 25, was placed on five years’ probation Monday, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine.

He pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to conspiracy to hinder apprehension and conspiracy to haze for helping cover up the death of Chun “Michael” Deng.

Deng was an 18-year-old pledge of the Pi Delta Psi fraternity at Baruch College when he died in December 2013.

Police say fraternity brothers tackled and otherwise assaulted the blindfolded Deng until he lay dying at a rental house in the Poconos.

Five frat brothers await trial on murder charges.

