Prosecutor Threatens Community College Over Campus Security - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Uncategorized |

Prosecutor Threatens Community College Over Campus Security

January 24, 2017 | :
Email




BEND, Ore. — A central Oregon prosecutor has accused community college public safety officers of illegally acting as police and is threatening the school with criminal prosecution if the behavior doesn’t stop.

The Bulletin reported Tuesday that Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has threatened criminal action against Central Oregon Community College because of the public safety officers’ actions.

The college, Hummel and Bend Police Chief Jim Porter have been discussing the distinction between campus security and police officers since 2015 when public safety staff investigated an iPhone belonging to a college employee that was found in a bathroom soap dispenser.

Hummel says public safety officials do not have the jurisdiction to investigate crimes. The college denies any wrongdoing.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Costs of College Meal Plans Getting Tougher to Swallow WELLESLEY, Mass. — The main dining hall at Wellesley College is in the $65 million, 12-year-old Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center — students call it Lulu — overlooking Lake Waban. In front of floor-to-ceiling windows through which they can admire the i...
Outgoing U.S. Treasury Secretary to Join Columbia University Faculty NEW YORK — Columbia University says outgoing Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will join its School of International and Public Affairs faculty as a visiting professor. Columbia said Thursday that Lew will lecture, teach graduate students and work with...
Pay Gap Between College Grads and Everyone Else at Record Level WASHINGTON — Americans with no more than a high school diploma have fallen so far behind college graduates in their economic lives that the earnings gap between college grads and everyone else has reached its widest point on record. The growing di...
Study Explores Link Between College Debt, ‘Boomerang’ Effect CONCORD, N.H. — While both college debt and the “boomerang” phenomenon are growing, a new study casts doubt on the notion that staggering student loans are driving young adults back to their parents’ doorsteps. In the past decade, student debt has...

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Dean of the College of Arts/Hum/Social Sciences
Eastern Oregon University
Assistant Professor Nutrition and Neurodevelopment
Department of Nutrition, University of California
Dean of the College of STM & Health Sciences
Eastern Oregon University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is sexism still an issue at the executive level of higher education?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>