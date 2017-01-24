Viola Davis makes history as first African American actress to score three Oscar nominations - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,News Round up |

Viola Davis makes history as first African American actress to score three Oscar nominations

January 24, 2017 | :
Email




📷: Mike Coppola, Getty Images

📷: Mike Coppola, Getty Images

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you, Denzel, for being at the helm!”

That’s Viola Davis’ rather humble reaction to her Oscar nomination this morning for supporting actress for her performance in “Fences.”

But she deserves more than the standard congratulations. Davis is now the first African American actress to have scored three Academy Award nominations. Whoopi Goldberg previously held the record with two, having been nominated in 1986 for “The Color Purple” (actress) and finally winning for 1991’s “Ghost” (supporting actress).

Full story via Los Angeles Times

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Scholar Luisa Heredia Found Activism Close to Home Dr. Luisa Heredia describes herself as both activist and scholar, stemming from her early life in California. Born in the Golden State, Heredia describes her background as “multiethnic” — she is of Ecuadorian, Mexican and Filipino heritage. “I saw...
1st of 37 Defendants Sentenced in Fraternity Hazing Death STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The first of 37 suspects charged in the fraternity hazing death of a New York City college student in Pennsylvania has been sentenced. Ka-Wing Yuen, 25, was placed on five years’ probation Monday, ordered to perform 100 hours of...
Diversity in Tech: Lots of Attention, Little Progress NEW YORK — The tech industry has brought us self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, disappearing photos and 3-D printers. But when it comes to racial and gender diversity, its companies are no trailblazers. Despite loudly touted efforts to hir...
Diverse Conversations: What Would MLK Say About Diversity in Higher Ed? The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is recognized as one of the greatest speakers of the 20th century. He championed for equality by focusing on how nonviolent action could bring change, an end to racial injustice and a movement toward racial equalit...

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Dean of the College of Arts/Hum/Social Sciences
Eastern Oregon University
Assistant Professor Nutrition and Neurodevelopment
Department of Nutrition, University of California
Dean of the College of STM & Health Sciences
Eastern Oregon University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is sexism still an issue at the executive level of higher education?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>