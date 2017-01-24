Viola Davis makes history as first African American actress to score three Oscar nominations :

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this extraordinary, important film and my work in it. Thank you, Denzel, for being at the helm!”

That’s Viola Davis’ rather humble reaction to her Oscar nomination this morning for supporting actress for her performance in “Fences.”

But she deserves more than the standard congratulations. Davis is now the first African American actress to have scored three Academy Award nominations. Whoopi Goldberg previously held the record with two, having been nominated in 1986 for “The Color Purple” (actress) and finally winning for 1991’s “Ghost” (supporting actress).

