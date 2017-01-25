2017 Emerging Scholars

Let us strive to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. We need more dignity and more respect when it comes to each other.
SAN FRANCISCO — University of California President Janet Napolitano focused on future challenges for the 10-campus system rather than her health as she opened a governing board meeting Wednesday, a week after being hospitalized for side effects from her cancer treatment. Napolitano, 59, urged the board of regents to approve the first tuition increase in […]
PORTLAND, Maine — Aspiring registered nurse Stephanie Kourembanas says she first heard of for-profit InterCoast Career Institute through a friend, and liked the nursing program’s rolling admissions policy and its apparent accreditation. But colleges she’s applied to won’t accept her credits, she says in a recently filed federal lawsuit, because the licensed practical nursing program […]
ALBANY, N.Y. — State lawmakers questioned the price tag of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to make college tuition free for middle class students Tuesday, suggesting the true cost of the proposal could be far higher. The proposal has won the Democratic governor national attention and applause from education advocates, but lawmakers said during a budget […]
For the past two weeks, a group of Miami Dade College students and faculty advisors has joined students at a number of select institutions participating in The Washington Center’s 2017 Presidential Inauguration Academic Seminar.
At Portland Community College (PCC), administrators and faculty are looking for ways to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable students on campus, including students who have previously been in the foster care system.
An Illinois community college did not violate the religious rights of a student excluded from its paramedic program for refusing to be vaccinated, an appeals panel has ruled.
Lamar Institute of Technology reasonably accommodated a former student with memory problems caused by an anoxic brain injury, a federal appeals court has ruled.
A dearth of research has explored the experiences and need of students with disabilities at HBCUs.
SAO PAULO — For more than 30 years, the bones of Josef Mengele, a German doctor who conducted horrific experiments on thousands of Jews at Auschwitz, lay unclaimed inside a blue plastic bag in Sao Paulo’s Legal Medical Institute. Dr. Daniel Romero Munoz, who led the team that identified Mengele’s remains in 1985, saw an […]
Outside the large urban areas, many of us in the United States live in areas where most people around us look, speak, and act like we do.
JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State University’s $75 million campus in Queretaro, Mexico, is on track to open in the fall. The Jonesboro Sun reports the first round of acceptance letters will be sent out Jan. 16. Provost Brad Rawlins says 330 students applied to school at the new campus. The school will initially offer degree […]
Several prominent names in the world of college sports say they cannot emphasize enough the importance of being proactive and having a plan to deal with crises.
A new NCAA policy encourages academic achievement, but some schools may be left out.
All paths in this debate over paying student-athletes inevitably lead to that familiar mantra: Follow the money.
NEW YORK — The tech industry has brought us self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, disappearing photos and 3-D printers. But when it comes to racial and gender diversity, its companies are no trailblazers. Despite loudly touted efforts to hire more Black, Latino and female workers, especially in technical and leadership positions, diversity numbers at the largest […]
Grambling State President Richard Gallot has advice for his peers, offered as a seasoned politician turned higher education administrator: connect with your so-called adversaries early, earnestly and often.
The university’s attorneys — contesting a lawsuit filed by a former student over an alleged rape — argue that the school is not subject to Title IX, which prohibits gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence in education.
When the 2020 Census comes around, I will declare myself American Indian. I will do so both as an act of affirmation, but also, as an act of rebellion against a government that sees me both as alien and as less than human.
Tribal colleges partner with Northern Arizona University to improve educational opportunities for Native Americans in the region.
With the rise in diversity, colleges and universities need to focus on how to not only enroll student of color, but to ensure their success.
Wealth among Asian Americans is so highly concentrated among those at the top of the socioeconomic ladder that wealth inequality among people of Asian descent is even greater than wealth inequality among Whites.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University-Alexandria has a new chancellor. LSU President F. King Alexander announced in a news release Tuesday Guiyou Huang will take over the chancellor’s post on Jan. 1. Huang is currently the senior vice president for academic affairs, dean of the faculty and professor of English at Norwich University, in […]
Lawmakers have introduced legislation that would have the effect of banning social justice classes, activities and events, from K-12, to colleges and universities statewide.
Called the “Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy Act,” or “BRIDGE Act,” the law will give students temporary protection from deportation, and allow work permits to continue without interruption.
On the day after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, more than 100,000 people are expected to descend on the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Academics being recruited by North Carolina’s public university system have ruled out moving to the state because of a law limiting legal protections for gay, lesbian and transgender people. That’s according to University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings, who also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she’s unaware […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University has agreed to pay $25,000 to a former student who sued after he was removed from a master’s degree counseling program because he said he wouldn’t counsel gay couples. Andrew Cash sued the university in April. The settlement with the Missouri State Board of Governors was final last month […]
According to a 2015 study, approximately 25 percent of the nation’s 105 HBCUs feature at least a 20 percent non-Black student population. White veterans’ numbers are growing thanks to the post-Sept. 11 G.I. Bill.
As higher education institutions across the nation move to boost enrollment and graduation, Texas is rolling out an unusual program this month aimed at achieving both goals.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday made Richard Myers, a retired four-star general and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, president at Kansas State University, promoting him after he served as interim president since April. The regents voted unanimously to promote Myers to president of the land-grant university in Manhattan, which […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. — President Donald Trump is planning to nominate Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force. A White House statement said Monday that Wilson, a former New Mexico congresswoman and president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position, […]
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A college-for-all idea that sparked Democratic voter enthusiasm during the presidential race could now be tested in the smallest state. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said she is pushing to make Rhode Island the first state to guarantee free access for every student who wants to go to college. The idea of expanding […]
