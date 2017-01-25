Gates Foundation gives $279M to University of Washington - Higher Education



Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Health Issues,More headlines,News Round up |

Gates Foundation gives $279M to University of Washington

January 25, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is awarding $279 million to the University of Washington to expand its work in improving global population health, the largest private donation to the university, officials said Wednesday.

The grant funds another decade of research at the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which provides critical data about the most prevalent and costly health problems in the world and evaluates strategies to address them.

The money from the largest private foundation in the world, based just miles from the Seattle campus, comes after another record-breaking $210 million gift from the foundation to the UW in October to help build a new facility to house the IHME as well as the public health and global health departments.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation will use the new 10-year grant to track how health resources are spent throughout the world. It will also continue IHME’s efforts as the coordinating center for the Global Burden of Disease Project, which attempts to quantity health loss from all major diseases from cities in China and South Africa to neighborhoods in the United States.

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement that the population health research center provides important data that can empower policymakers worldwide to identify better solutions to fight diseases.

University officials said the commitment highlights the university’s position as a global hub for improving population health worldwide.

“Behind this grant is not simply a decision to continue outstanding research and analysis, but also an uncompromising commitment to use health metrics sciences to improve people’s lives,” Dr. Christopher Murray, who directs the IHME, said in a statement.

Related:  Proposed Federal Rules Target For-profit Colleges

To date, the Seattle-based foundation has given the university nearly $1.25 billion in total grants.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Janet Napolitano Avoids Health Talk, Focuses on University Issues SAN FRANCISCO — University of California President Janet Napolitano focused on future challenges for the 10-campus system rather than her health as she opened a governing board meeting Wednesday, a week after being hospitalized for side effects from ...
$5M Lawsuit Lodged Against For-profit Nursing School PORTLAND, Maine — Aspiring registered nurse Stephanie Kourembanas says she first heard of for-profit InterCoast Career Institute through a friend, and liked the nursing program’s rolling admissions policy and its apparent accreditation. But colleg...
N.Y. Lawmakers Question Cost of Gov. Cuomo’s Free Tuition Plan ALBANY, N.Y. — State lawmakers questioned the price tag of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to make college tuition free for middle class students Tuesday, suggesting the true cost of the proposal could be far higher. The proposal has won the Democratic g...
1st of 37 Defendants Sentenced in Fraternity Hazing Death STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The first of 37 suspects charged in the fraternity hazing death of a New York City college student in Pennsylvania has been sentenced. Ka-Wing Yuen, 25, was placed on five years’ probation Monday, ordered to perform 100 hours of...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Dean of the College of Arts/Hum/Social Sciences
Eastern Oregon University
Assistant Professor Nutrition and Neurodevelopment
Department of Nutrition, University of California
Dean of the College of STM & Health Sciences
Eastern Oregon University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/26/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/05/2017

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Is sexism still an issue at the executive level of higher education?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>