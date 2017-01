DONNA K. MAEDA DONNA K. MAEDA has been named dean of the Institute for Global Citizenship at Macalester College in Minnesota, effective July 15. She is a professor in the department of critical theory and social justice at Occidental College in California. Maeda ea...

LARISSA LITTLETON-STEIB LARISSA LITTLETON-STEIB has been named chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College. She was vice chancellor for workforce development and technical education at Delgado Community College in Louisiana. Littleton-Steib holds a master’s from Xavier Univ...

MARTHA E. POLLACK MARTHA E. POLLACK has been named president of Cornell University, eff ective April 17. She is provost at the University of Michigan. Pollack earned a bachelor’s from Dartmouth College and a master’s and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania...