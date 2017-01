DONNA K. MAEDA DONNA K. MAEDA has been named dean of the Institute for Global Citizenship at Macalester College in Minnesota, effective July 15. She is a professor in the department of critical theory and social justice at Occidental College in California. Maeda ea...

RONALD CORTEZ RONALD CORTEZ has been named vice chancellor for administrative and business services at the University of California, Irvine. He is vice president of administration and finance and chief financial officer at San Francisco State University. Cortez ea...

MARTHA E. POLLACK MARTHA E. POLLACK has been named president of Cornell University, eff ective April 17. She is provost at the University of Michigan. Pollack earned a bachelor’s from Dartmouth College and a master’s and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania...