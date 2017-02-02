Woodson’s Legacy :

As a young man, Carter G. Woodson, “the father of black history,” lived in Huntington, W.Va. I was pleased to read this week that my alma mater, Marshall University, located there, and the Cabell County Schools are honoring his legacy by the launching the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum through a $20,000 grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported that the lyceum opened with a ceremony on January 20 in the Communications Building on campus with Burnis Morris, the Carter G. Woodson professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall, presiding.

He said the goal of the lyceum would be to familiarize Huntington and West Virginia with Dr. Woodson’s teachings and encourage students and teachers to express his ideas in today’s society.

The term lyceum comes from the school founded by the Greek philosopher Aristotle’ in 335 B.C. as a place for thinking and learning, Morris said.

“At Marshall, the lyceum will reflect Woodson and Aristotle’s influence while addressing critical issues involving education, freedom of expression, race and ethnicity,” Morris said. “The lyceum will support scholarships for minorities and disadvantaged students and encourage full participation of all groups and individuals seeking the American dream.”

The first of the lyceum’s initiatives, supported by a grant of $20,035 from the Humanities Council, will be the Woodson Lyceum’s Summer Program for Black History Instruction. The total grant will double in size, amounting to $40,097 when an additional $20,062 in cash and in-kind contributions are included, Marshall’s Director of Communications Dave Wellman said in a release.

K-12 classroom teachers will study with experts in history, writing and journalism, produce lesson plans on black history and tour regional black history sites. Participants will receive $500 stipends and three hours of graduate credit.

“One of the powerful pieces of this whole initiative is we’re not just looking at a one-time event,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Bill Smith said. “We’re talking about perpetuating that event throughout the district. One of the best ways to do that is to instruct children on (Huntington) being the epicenter of black history. As we’ve seen the movie ‘Hidden Figures,’ we don’t want Carter G. Woodson to be a hidden figure in Huntington anymore.” (One of the mathematicians featured in “Hidden Figures,” Katherine G. Johnson, was a West Virginian.)

Carter Godwin Woodson, an historian, journalist and educator, once said racial prejudice “is merely the logical result of tradition, the inevitable outcome of thorough instruction to the effect that the Negro has never contributed anything to the progress of mankind.”

He established Negro History Week in 1926 in part to address that and to assure that black schoolchildren learned the history of their people.

Woodson was born Dec. 19, 1875, to parents who had lived in slavery in New Canton, Va. They moved to Huntington, W.Va., because it had a black high school, but the family was too poor for Carter to attend. As the eldest of nine children, at 17, Woodson went to southern W.Va. to work in the then booming coal mines to earn money. He studied on his own and attended school sporadically. Finally, he entered Douglass High at age 20, graduating in two years, and eventually became its principal.

He graduated from Berea College in Kentucky and studied at the University of Chicago and the Sorbonne in Paris and was only the second black person, after William E.B. Du Bois, to earn a doctorate from Harvard University.

Woodson believed in the power of education, and he felt strongly that what little history of African Americans that whites wrote underrepresented or misrepresented the race, and he devoted his life to redressing that wrong. He eventually founded what is now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History and the Journal of Negro History.

He wanted the world to know what blacks had contributed and accomplished. Most importantly, he wanted blacks to know it.

“If you can control a man’s thinking, you don’t have to worry about his actions,” Woodson said. “If you can determine what a man thinks you do not have to worry about what he will do. If you can make a man believe that he is inferior, you don’t have to compel him to seek an inferior status, he will do so without being told and if you can make a man believe that he is justly an outcast, you don’t have to order him to the back door, he will go to the back door on his own and if there is no back door, the very nature of the man will demand that you build one.”

In establishing “Negro History Week,” Woodson chose the second week of February to include Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, February 12, Frederick Douglass’s, February 14.

According to the Library of Congress, the public quickly embraced Negro History Week, and it grew in popularity, prompting the creation of black history clubs and an increase in interest among teachers and progressive whites.

President Gerald Ford issued a message on Feb. 10, 1976, during the nation’s bicentennial celebration, recognizing Black History Month in 1976.

“The last quarter-century has finally witnessed significant strides in the full integration of black people into every area of national life,” Ford said. “In celebrating Black History Month, we can take satisfaction from this recent progress in the realization of the ideals envisioned by our Founding Fathers. But, even more than this, we can seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Woodson died April 3, 1950. A statue of him stands across the street from where Douglass High School once stood.

