John King to Succeed Kati Haycock as Education Trust CEO - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Black Issues,Current News 1,Subfeature |

John King to Succeed Kati Haycock as Education Trust CEO

February 2, 2017 | :
Email




by David Pluviose

Filling the shoes of longtime and oft-quoted education advocate Kati Haycock, CEO and founder of The Education Trust, was always going to be a tall order. The announcement that former U.S. Secretary of Education John King has been named Ed Trust president and CEO is winning plaudits from many.

King is “an extraordinary choice for the position of president. His commitment to serve the most vulnerable students in this country, and to close the achievement gap has long been his mark in education everywhere that he’s gone, and most recent in the Department of Education,” says Dr. Martha Kanter, executive director of the College Promise Campaign and senior fellow at the Steinhardt Institute for Higher Education Policy at New York University. Kanter also served as under secretary of education in the Obama administration.

John King

John King

“He’s a terrific choice because he’s going to keep students first and foremost in the center of the policy conversations. And that’s what Kati Haycock was able to do. And we still have problems, and the communities have got to come together. And John is somebody who can bring people together. And that’s what’s needed to make policy and advocacy sustainable.” Kanter adds.

“I’m excited,” says Karin Chenoweth, Ed Trust writer-in-residence. King “brings such a wealth of experience from his background. He was the son of a teacher. A teacher. A principal. A school founder. (NY) State commissioner and U.S. secretary of education. That spans such a wide range of experience…he will be able to take Education Trust into the future.”

According to an Ed Trust release, King began his career in education as a high school social studies teacher in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Boston, Massachusetts. He then co-founded the Roxbury Preparatory Charter School in Boston, which won The Education Trust’s Dispelling the Myth Award. That school grew into a network of public charter schools, called Uncommon Schools, which he co-managed.

Related:  Review: Howard Fuller Chronicles His Road to Education Activism

From 2011 to 2015, King served as the first African-American and first Puerto Rican commissioner of education in New York State, then was tapped by President Obama in 2015 to lead the U.S. Department of Education.

Dr. Derek Briggs, professor and chair of the Research and Evaluation Methodology program and the director of the Center for Assessment Design Research and Evaluation at the University of Colorado Boulder, calls King’s selection “great news for Ed Trust.” Briggs says he’s known King since his days as New York State commissioner of education and in New York, Briggs witnessed “somebody that was very open to different ideas and certainly pursued policies that he thought were in the best interests of the state and students.

“At times he got a lot of pushback. In New York, it’s almost impossible not to. …  What I think is more important is when you take a position, how do you respond when people voice disagreement? Do you listen? Do you seek evidence? In this day and age, somebody that responds to evidence is important. My interaction with him is that he’s always been that kind of a person.”

According to the release, King told the Ed Trust staff yesterday, “The Education Trust’s mission is my life’s mission. I lost my parents at a very young age. But in my New York City public schools, I was fortunate to have great teachers who made school engaging, challenging, and nurturing.

“If I had not had those teachers, I wouldn’t be alive today. They literally saved my life. At The Education Trust, I want to help more kids like me — kids for whom schools make all the difference — get the education they need and deserve.”

Related:  Perspectives: Racial Identity Confuses the Issue of Entitlements

According to Ed Trust, King will begin in his new role on March 6, 2017 and Haycock will step down after a brief transition. For more information, visit The Education Trust on the web at www.EdTrust.org.

David Pluviose can be reached at dpluviose@diverseeducation.com

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Devaka Premawardhana Exploring Christianity’s Global Reach A long and winding road led Dr. Devaka Premawardhana to northern Mozambique and anthropological research among the Makhuwa people. When Premawardhana first visited Mozambique eight years ago, he was not seeking a particular community of any sort. ...
Scholar Ramon Goings: No Time Like Present to Return to School As a music teacher, Dr. Ramon Goings began noticing a disturbing trend among the students that he was teaching. “More and more Black boys who looked like me were being pushed into special education,” says Goings, who eventually went back to school...
Organizers Plan March for Science in April Amid a flurry of plans for marches in Washington, D.C., grassroots organizers have set a date for a March for Science. The march will take place on April 22, coinciding with Earth Day. Organizers are encouraging others to conduct sister marches in ci...
Enrollment Growing Slowly at South Carolina State University COLUMBIA, S.C. — Enrollment is rising slowly at South Carolina State University as the Orangeburg school recovers from financial problems. School President James Clark told state lawmakers Tuesday the spring enrollment is 2,634. That’s up from 2,6...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Assistant Specialist in Cooperative Extension in Aquaculture
University of California, Davis
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Associate Dean
Western Washington University
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Professor/Chair, Environmental & Occupational Health
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public
Director, Residence Education - University Housing
University of Iowa
Counselor - Counseling
Suffolk County Community College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Are sanctuary campuses a good idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>