SHELDON FIELDS SHELDON FIELDS has been named dean of New York Institute of Technology, School of Health Professions effective January 3. Fields, who was most recently dean of California’s Mervyn M. Dymally School of Nursing at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine...

DENISE STEPHENS DENISE STEPHENS, university librarian at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), has been appointed vice provost and university librarian at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1. Prior to UCSB, Stephens worked at the Unive...

DONNA K. MAEDA DONNA K. MAEDA has been named dean of the Institute for Global Citizenship at Macalester College in Minnesota, effective July 15. She is a professor in the department of critical theory and social justice at Occidental College in California. Maeda ea...