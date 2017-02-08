Sweet Briar College Names Former UVa Dean as New President :

by Associated Press

SWEET BRIAR, Va. — Sweet Briar College has selected a new president.

News outlets report Meredith Woo will become the college’s 13th president on May 15. The college announced Monday that Woo will succeed Phillip C. Stone who’s set to retire after this academic year.

Woo has been in London most recently as director of the Higher Education Support Program for the Open Society Foundations. Before that, she worked as a dean at the University of Virginia, where she oversaw 11,000 undergraduate students, 1,600 graduate students and 800 full-time faculty.

Woo holds a doctorate and master’s from Columbia University.

The news comes almost two years after leaders announced plans to close the women’s college in Amherst County because of low enrollment.

Alumnae fought back and a settlement was brokered to save the school.