Sweet Briar College Names Former UVa Dean as New President - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Asian American Issues,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents,Women |

Sweet Briar College Names Former UVa Dean as New President

February 8, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

SWEET BRIAR, Va. — Sweet Briar College has selected a new president.

News outlets report Meredith Woo will become the college’s 13th president on May 15. The college announced Monday that Woo will succeed Phillip C. Stone who’s set to retire after this academic year.

Woo has been in London most recently as director of the Higher Education Support Program for the Open Society Foundations. Before that, she worked as a dean at the University of Virginia, where she oversaw 11,000 undergraduate students, 1,600 graduate students and 800 full-time faculty.

Woo holds a doctorate and master’s from Columbia University.

The news comes almost two years after leaders announced plans to close the women’s college in Amherst County because of low enrollment.

Alumnae fought back and a settlement was brokered to save the school.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 3 Clemson Professors not Eating to Protest Trump Travel Ban CLEMSON, S.C. — Three Clemson University professors are refusing to eat for nearly a week to protest the university’s failure to demand that President Donald Trump rescind an executive order banning travel to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim count...
Forged Racist Emails Cause Stir at University of Michigan ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Someone sent racist and anti-Semitic emails to University of Michigan students and made it look like they were from a computer science professor who pushed for presidential election recounts in several states. About 40 students ...
Rodriguez: Light Skin Preference and the Denial of Indigeneity Lately I have been asking myself how anyone can do work during this extraordinary and dizzying time we are living in? And I am thinking in the philosophical realm as opposed to logistically. And yes, I actually can work. I'm just thinking that it ...
DeVos Touts Merits of Diversity, Inclusion in Debut WASHINGTON — Newly minted U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made her debut Wednesday  at the agency she now oversees with a call for unity, a bit of self-deprecating humor, and a thoughtful emphasis on diversity and inclusion. “Diversity may...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Vice Chancellor, Business & Administrative Affairs
Delgado Community College
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Faculty Positions
Bellevue College
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Professor/Chair, Environmental & Occupational Health
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public
Executive Director
Associated Students of Humboldt State University
Counselor - Counseling
Suffolk County Community College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 01/19/2017

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should faculty and administration be held accountable for their social media interaction?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>