University of Vermont, Professors Negotiating New Contract - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Diversity,More headlines,News Round up |

University of Vermont, Professors Negotiating New Contract

February 9, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A union that represents professors at the University of Vermont is negotiating a new contract with the school.

The Burlington Free Press reports that about 30 professors held signs outside the room in James M. Jeffords Hall where negotiators and union members met on Monday.

The current agreement between the union and the Burlington university is three years old and ends June 30.

The union wants to shift 3 percent of the budget into academics to create more tenured-track positions rather than continue hiring adjunct lecturers.

Professors are seeking full-time faculty wages and benefits equal to those of universities like the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 More Charges Added to Lawsuits Against Art Institute of Pittsburgh The plaintiffs in a pair of long-running, consolidated discrimination lawsuits against one of the nation’s largest for-profit education companies filed additional charges in federal district court on Feb. 3. The new charges followed a notice to the c...
Blacks, Hispanics Losing Out on LSAT-based Financial Aid The cost of law school can be staggering, leaving graduates with massive amounts of debt. According to the American Bar Association (ABA), graduates of public law schools leave with approximately $84,000 in debt, while graduates of private law school...
Central Michigan U. Republicans Sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine’s Card MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A Central Michigan University Republican student group is apologizing for a Valentine’s Day card that mocks Jews who died in the Holocaust. The College Republicans group handed out gift bags to students Wednesday night, inc...
Penn State Puts Stop to Fraternity Parties Serving Alcohol STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has indefinitely halted fraternity and sorority parties where alcohol is available because of a student’s recent death and what the school calls growing allegations of hazing, sexual assault and other misconduct. Th...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Vice Chancellor, Business & Administrative Affairs
Delgado Community College
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Faculty Positions
Bellevue College
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Professor/Chair, Environmental & Occupational Health
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public
Executive Director
Associated Students of Humboldt State University
Counselor - Counseling
Suffolk County Community College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/16/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should faculty and administration be held accountable for their social media interaction?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>