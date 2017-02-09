University of Vermont, Professors Negotiating New Contract :

by Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A union that represents professors at the University of Vermont is negotiating a new contract with the school.

The Burlington Free Press reports that about 30 professors held signs outside the room in James M. Jeffords Hall where negotiators and union members met on Monday.

The current agreement between the union and the Burlington university is three years old and ends June 30.

The union wants to shift 3 percent of the budget into academics to create more tenured-track positions rather than continue hiring adjunct lecturers.

Professors are seeking full-time faculty wages and benefits equal to those of universities like the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire.