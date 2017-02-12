Appellate Court Overturns College Tuition-payment Order - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,Uncategorized |

Appellate Court Overturns College Tuition-payment Order

February 12, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

CAMDEN, N.J. — A divorced couple cannot be forced to pay college tuition for their estranged daughter, a state appellate court ruled.

Caitlyn Ricci has argued that her parents should pay portions of the costs she incurred while attending the former Gloucester County College and later, Temple University, where she enrolled without her parents’ blessings.

Two lower court judges ordered her parents to pay some costs. But the appellate court rejected those rulings, finding Thursday that detailed hearings must first be held to determine whether Caitlyn was considered legally emancipated after she moved in with her paternal grandparents.

Once that determination is made, a judge must then rule on the parents’ responsibility to pay for college costs.

The court fight began after the parents obtained a March 2013 consent order emancipating their then 21-year-old daughter. State law mandates that parents can only be ordered to contribute to the college costs of children who are not emancipated.

In its decision, the appellate court wrote that “a parent cannot be viewed as a ‘wallet’ and deprived of involvement of college decision making process.”

A lawyer for Ricci’s mother says the family has reconciled while the appeal was making its way through the legal system. But further details were not disclosed.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Yale Removes Slave Proponent’s Name from Residence Hall After a wave of student protests, Yale University announced over the weekend that it would remove the name of John C. Calhoun—a Yale alumnus—who was a proponent of slavery, from an undergraduate residence hall. Yale’s president, Dr. Peter Salovey ...
St. Joseph’s College Alumni Try to Save Their Alma Mater RENSSELAER, Ind. — St. Joseph’s College alumni are trying to figure out how they can keep their alma mater open despite plans to temporarily suspend operations due to financial trouble. Alumni say they knew little about the college’s financial sta...
Digital Archives Gives Access to African American History MINNEAPOLIS — A University of Minnesota-led digital archive of African American historical materials is now free and accessible online to the public. The university’s Umbra search includes handwritten 17th-century letters, underground hip hop albu...
Central Michigan U. Says Hitler Card Wasn’t Made by Student MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University says a Valentine’s Day card that mocked Jews who died in the Holocaust was created by a woman who doesn’t attend the school. The university released a statement Friday saying the woman apparently...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty Openings
Sterling College
Visiting Assistant Professor, Biology Department
Xavier University of LA
Vice Chancellor, Business & Administrative Affairs
Delgado Community College
Assistant Professor
Southern Methodist University
Dean, School of Global Studies & Partnerships
Oklahoma State University
Faculty Positions
Bellevue College
Vice Chancellor & Dean-Agriculture, Food & Natural
University of Missouri
Professor/Chair, Environmental & Occupational Health
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public
Executive Director
Associated Students of Humboldt State University
Counselor - Counseling
Suffolk County Community College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/16/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should faculty and administration be held accountable for their social media interaction?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>