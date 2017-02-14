Northwestern University Frat Suspended After Reports of Sexual Assaults :

by Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at Northwestern University has been suspended by its national headquarters following allegations of sexual assault at the local fraternity house.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the suspension was confirmed Friday.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon spokesman Brandon Weghorst says the chapter has to “cease and desist all operations,” meaning it can’t hold chapter meetings, attend fraternity social events or take part in other activities under the fraternity’s banner.

The newspaper has reported that Northwestern administrators issued a security alert on Feb. 6 after reports that as many as four female students were possibly given a date rape drug last month during an event at the fraternity’s house. Two of the women said they were sexually assaulted.

The reported sexual assaults are under investigation.