Colorado State Suspends Grant Program after Lawsuit from Student Group :

by Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University has temporarily suspended a grant program that helps student organizations plan educational and cultural events in the wake of a lawsuit brought by an anti-abortion student group.

The Coloradoan reported Tuesday that the Diversity Grant awards up to $600 per semester to student groups and academic departments for events that help “raise the awareness of differing perspectives.”

Students for Life filed its lawsuit last month, alleging the group was denied the grant money it sought to use to bring an anti-abortion speaker to campus. The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and changes to the diversity grant disbursement policy.

The CSU website says the grant program has been suspended while the university reviews the grant process.

The university has declined to comment on the pending litigation.