University of Kansas Campus Police Prepare for Concealed Carry - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Safety,More headlines,News Round up |

University of Kansas Campus Police Prepare for Concealed Carry

February 16, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas Office of Public Safety is planning to add more positions and new equipment to prepare for allowing concealed handguns on campus.

Police Chief Chris Keary tells the Lawrence Journal-World that the office is adding three police officers to patrol busy areas of campus, four portable metal detectors and three security officers to man them.

The additions were approved in the latest university budget to abide by a new state law that requires public universities to allow lawful carry of concealed handguns starting July 1.

Under the law, buildings can prohibit guns only if the facilities are equipped with adequate security. Keary says no campus building will have permanent security measures. The portable metal detectors are expected to help keep guns out of certain temporary events.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 University of Wisconsin Students Demand Free Tuition for Black Students MADISON, Wis. — Black students should be offered free tuition and housing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison because blacks were legally barred from education during slavery and UW-Madison remains out of reach for Black students today, the studen...
DePaul University Names 1st Lay President in 119-year History CHICAGO — DePaul University has named its first lay president in the Chicago school’s 119-year history. The Catholic university on Thursday announced that A. Gabriel Esteban will be its 12th president as of July 1. He is currently president at Set...
UVa Administrator Files Gender Discrimination Lawsuit CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An administrator at the University of Virginia is suing the school for alleged gender and disability discrimination. Media outlets report UVA assistant vice provost Becky Ackerson filed a lawsuit against the UVA Board of Vis...
Students Push Ivy League to Drop Fee for Needy Applicants PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ivy League students are asking their schools to automatically waive the application fee for applicants who are low-income or the first in their family to attend college. A letter to the Ivies was penned by Brown University senio...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Director/Staff Psychologist/Training Director
University of Mississippi
Faculty Fellow
Western Theological Seminary
President
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Coordinator Study Abroad
Padnos International Center
Distinguished Professor of Chemistry
Trinity University
Director of Library Services
Prairie View A&M University
President
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Dean, College of Arts & Sciences
New Mexico State University
Dean and Director of Land-Grant Programs
Prairie View A&M University
Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
University of Maine System

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/16/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should faculty and administration be held accountable for their social media interaction?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>