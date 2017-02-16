DePaul University Names 1st Lay President in 119-year History :

by Associated Press

CHICAGO — DePaul University has named its first lay president in the Chicago school’s 119-year history.

The Catholic university on Thursday announced that A. Gabriel Esteban will be its 12th president as of July 1. He is currently president at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, where he has held the post since 2011. He previously was provost and interim president at Seton Hall.

DePaul’s trustees approved Esteban’s appointment Feb. 6. Esteban replaces the Rev. Dennis Holtschneider, who announced he was stepping down in June 2016.

Esteban was born and raised in the Philippines. He previously held positions at the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas Tech University.