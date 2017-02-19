Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences to Avoid Guns - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Safety,More headlines,News Round up |

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences to Avoid Guns

February 19, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — A 2016 Texas law that allows concealed handguns on college campuses has prompted some graduate students to move their student conferences to bars, a newspaper reported Saturday.

Several University of Texas at Austin graduate students made the move amid safety concerns, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Mark Sheridan, who’s also an English doctoral student, said he moved his office hours to a bar in the university student center. Texas law bans firearms in venues that primarily serve alcohol.

Twice a week, in the Cactus Cafe & Bar, Sheridan meets with students in his spring class, Rhetoric of U.S. Exceptionalism.

“If I want to work at a place that bans guns,” Sheridan said recently, “the bar seems like the safest bet for me.”

Graduate students at the university share offices and cannot bar guns from those rooms, though faculty can keep guns out of their offices.

University leaders say graduate students have long been permitted to hold office hours off campus. “The university did not track it then, and that did not change with the new law,” university spokesman J.B. Bird said.

Texas has allowed concealed carry since 1995, but kept college campuses gun-free until last August.

“You’re usurping the intent of the Legislature. You are a graduate teaching assistant, an employee of the state, and your work should be performed … on state property,” said Michael Newbern, a spokesman for Students for Concealed Carry.

A Houston Chronicle review of university records plus interviews found three firearm discharges on public college campuses, in the first six months of the law. The incidents were at the University of Houston, Tarleton State and Texas Tech.

Related:  Portland CC Supports Students Who’ve Been in Foster Care
RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Officials Close Penn State Frat Where Pledge had Fatal Fall STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State fraternity where a pledge was fatally injured in a fall down the stairs earlier this month was shut down Friday, and the school said it was working to tighten anti-hazing measures. The university said it will be a...
Bob Jones U to Get Tax-exempt Status Back After 30 Years GREENVILLE, S.C. —A conservative Christian university in South Carolina is getting its federal tax-exempt status back 30 years after losing it over a ban on interracial dating. Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit told The Greenville that t...
Study: Big Data Helps Struggling College Students Graduate WASHINGTON — Getting through college isn’t easy, and it can be even harder for low-income and first generation students with few support resources. A new tool involving big data can help those at risk. Researchers at Georgia State University spent...
Wake Forest Opens Dorm Honoring Poet Maya Angelou WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University has named a new dorm in honor of poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. Multiple media outlets report Wake Forest cut the ribbon on the five story residence hall for 224 students on Friday. Ang...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Director/Staff Psychologist/Training Director
University of Mississippi
Faculty Fellow
Western Theological Seminary
President
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Coordinator Study Abroad
Padnos International Center
Distinguished Professor of Chemistry
Trinity University
Director of Library Services
Prairie View A&M University
President
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Dean, College of Arts & Sciences
New Mexico State University
Dean and Director of Land-Grant Programs
Prairie View A&M University
Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
University of Maine System

Upcoming Diverse Issues

HR - Benefits, Compensation, & Recruitment
Issue Date: 02/23/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/02/2017

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/09/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 02/16/2017

Diverse Poll

  • Should faculty and administration be held accountable for their social media interaction?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>