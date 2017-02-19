Wake Forest Opens Dorm Honoring Poet Maya Angelou - Higher Education


Category: Black Issues,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,Women |

Wake Forest Opens Dorm Honoring Poet Maya Angelou

by Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University has named a new dorm in honor of poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

Multiple media outlets report Wake Forest cut the ribbon on the five story residence hall for 224 students on Friday.

Angelou was an American Studies professor at the university in Winston-Salem up until her death in 2014, teaching classes like “Race, Politics and Literature,” “African Culture and Impact on U.S.” and “Race in the Southern Experience.”

Angelou also wrote several books including “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and was an actress and civil rights pioneer.

In 2002, Wake Forest opened the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity to study racial and ethnic disparities in health care.

