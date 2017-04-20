UC Berkeley Flip-flops on Ann Coulter, Proposes May Date - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Climate,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,Women |

UC Berkeley Flip-flops on Ann Coulter, Proposes May Date

April 20, 2017 | :
Email




by Jocelyn Gecker, Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. — University of California, Berkeley officials said Thursday they have a “grave concern” of violence on campus if Ann Coulter follows through on her vow to speak next week at the university.

Chancellor Nicholas B. Dirks instead proposed an alternate May 2 date for the conservative author.

Dirks said police have “very specific intelligence regarding threats that could pose a grave danger to the speaker,” her audience and protesters. He urged Coulter to speak at the later date instead.

Campus Republicans invited Coulter to speak at Berkeley April 27 on the subject of illegal immigration.

On Wednesday, UC Berkeley officials announced they were calling off the event because of security concerns, prompting Coulter to say she plans to come anyway.

Dirks said Thursday that Coulter’s reaction led him to launch an expanded search for an “appropriate, protectable venue.”

Young America’s Foundation, a conservative group that books Coulter’s campus speeches, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Berkeley has been the site of clashes between far-right and far-left protesters, most recently at a rally last weekend called in support of President Donald Trump in downtown Berkeley.

In February, masked agitators shut down a speaking event by Milo Yiannopoulos, a former editor of the conservative Breitbart News site.

University spokesman Dan Mogulof said campus police learned that some of the groups that appeared to be responsible for the violence last weekend and at the Yiannopoulos event “planned to target the appearance of Ann Coulter on campus.”

In a letter to Berkeley College Republicans this week, university officials said they could not ensure the safety of Coulter, audience members or protesters expected at the event.

Related:  New GI Bill tops Obama's agenda

“We have been unable to find a safe and suitable venue,” said the letter from Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton. “Given current active security threats, it is not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully.”

Coulter responded with a string of messages on Twitter, saying “I WILL BE SPEAKING NEXT THURSDAY.”

She did not immediately respond on social media after the university proposed the new May 2 date Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Michigan State Expected to Fund Upward Bound Officials say that Michigan State University (MSU) will fund its Upward Bound college prep program for Lansing high school students, ensuring that the program would not be shut down because of the university’s technical error in a grant application. ...
FosterClub Working to Keep Foster Youth on College Success Path Of all demographic groups attending college, perhaps none are as vulnerable as students who have experienced foster care. According to recent studies, only 3 percent of youth who have lived in foster care ever complete a degree. It is important to...
Anti-Trump Mental Health Professionals Convene at Yale NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A group of mental health professionals that believe President Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president is convening at Yale despite criticism from both Trump supporters and professionals working in their field. The Connect...
Penn Moves to Increase Monitoring of Underground Frats PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania says unrecognized fraternities and sororities will be held to the same standards as official groups as part of a more formal relationship with the school. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the move is ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty: Psychology - Child-Clinical
La Salle University
Department Chair Teacher Education
Miami University
Sherman Family Endowed Chair, Director UERC
University of Missouri-Kansas City
President
Chattanooga State Community College
Associate Dean of Assessment and Graduate Programs
North Carolina A&T State University
Ziegler Palliative Care Endowed Chair in Nursing
OUHSC-College of Nursing
Chair Department of Educational Studies
University of Tennessee at Martin
Assoc Director, Student Organizations
University of the Pacific
Assistant/Associate Professor of Weed Biology
University of California, Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/04/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/13/2017

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

Diverse Poll

  • How would more widespread implementation of vouchers impact higher ed diversity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>