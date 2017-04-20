North Carolina Women’s College Addresses Student Concerns - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: Campus Climate,Diversity,More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents,Women |

North Carolina Women’s College Addresses Student Concerns

April 20, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina women’s college is working to meet a series of demands made by students after protests that lasted for more than a week, the school’s president said.

Salem College president Lorraine Sterritt told the Winston-Salem Journal that the school is committed to the value of diversity, and that bias and intolerance must have no place on the campus.

Sterritt issued the statement shortly before student organizers ended a protest, which included occupying the first floor of the main hall for more than a week. That protest ended on Tuesday.

Sterritt said in her email that she and other college administrators met with student leaders to discuss their concerns.

“We acknowledge that this is a time of heartfelt emotion and pain for our community,” Sterritt wrote in part. “As a learning community, Salem is committed to the value of diversity – diversity in ideas, experiences and opinions.”

Some students at the school said Salem College, with an enrollment of around 1,100, fosters a culture of racism, sexism and elitism. Other students complained about poor living conditions and the lack of wireless internet connections.

Salem College was founded in 1772. Figures from the school show that, in the fall of 2015, 51 percent of its students were White, 20 percent were Black and 15 percent were Hispanic. The remaining 14 percent include Asian-Americans, students who identify with two or more races and Native Americans.

Among the measures the college will continue or will implement include its commitment to increasing the diversity of faculty, staff and board members, Sterritt wrote, pointing to the February appointment of Patrice Black Mitchell, a 1989 graduate of Salem College, as an alumna trustee to the board of trustees of Salem Academy and College. Mitchell’s appointment represented the fifth minority as a Salem trustee.

Related:  Experts: Stereotyping Huge Barrier to Engaging African-American Males on Campus

Sterritt said the school also opened its Office of Diversity and Inclusiveness last August 2016. She wrote that more than 1,100 students, employees, and board members of Salem College received diversity and inclusiveness training.

Salem junior Olivia Galeana said she hopes the school will implement the measures protesters called for by the time she graduates in May 2018.

“We had these concerns for quite some time,” Galeana said. “I know that it will not happen overnight.”

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Michigan State Expected to Fund Upward Bound Officials say that Michigan State University (MSU) will fund its Upward Bound college prep program for Lansing high school students, ensuring that the program would not be shut down because of the university’s technical error in a grant application. ...
FosterClub Working to Keep Foster Youth on College Success Path Of all demographic groups attending college, perhaps none are as vulnerable as students who have experienced foster care. According to recent studies, only 3 percent of youth who have lived in foster care ever complete a degree. It is important to...
Anti-Trump Mental Health Professionals Convene at Yale NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A group of mental health professionals that believe President Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president is convening at Yale despite criticism from both Trump supporters and professionals working in their field. The Connect...
Penn Moves to Increase Monitoring of Underground Frats PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania says unrecognized fraternities and sororities will be held to the same standards as official groups as part of a more formal relationship with the school. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the move is ...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty: Psychology - Child-Clinical
La Salle University
Department Chair Teacher Education
Miami University
Sherman Family Endowed Chair, Director UERC
University of Missouri-Kansas City
President
Chattanooga State Community College
Associate Dean of Assessment and Graduate Programs
North Carolina A&T State University
Ziegler Palliative Care Endowed Chair in Nursing
OUHSC-College of Nursing
Chair Department of Educational Studies
University of Tennessee at Martin
Assoc Director, Student Organizations
University of the Pacific
Assistant/Associate Professor of Weed Biology
University of California, Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/04/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/13/2017

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

Diverse Poll

  • How would more widespread implementation of vouchers impact higher ed diversity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>