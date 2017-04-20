Anti-Trump Mental Health Professionals Convene at Yale - Higher Education


Anti-Trump Mental Health Professionals Convene at Yale

April 20, 2017 | :
by Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A group of mental health professionals that believe President Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president is convening at Yale despite criticism from both Trump supporters and professionals working in their field.

The Connecticut Post reports that the group, Duty to Warn, is holding its first conference Thursday at Yale University. The group has drawn considerable criticism from the psychiatric establishment for its violation of the American Psychiatric Association’s “Goldwater rule,” which states psychiatrists are not to give professional opinions on people they have not personally examined.

The group has also been criticized by Republicans, including Connecticut party chairman J.R. Romano. Romano says that the group is ridiculous and that there is a double standard in how Duty to Warn is treating Trump compared to former President Barack Obama.

