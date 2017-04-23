Hope College President Leaving for Washington & Jefferson - Higher Education


Hope College President Leaving for Washington & Jefferson

April 23, 2017
by Associated Press

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College President John Knapp is leaving the western Michigan school for Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania.

Hope officials announced Friday Knapp’s last day will be July 31. The college expects to name an interim president and start a national search in the coming weeks.

Knapp’s resignation comes a year after students, faculty and graduates gathered at the Holland school to silently support him. Leaked emails revealed concerns among some board members about his performance, but officials later expressed their support for him.

Knapp became Hope’s president in July 2013.

He says in a Hope news release that leading the college has been “a tremendous privilege.” In a Washington & Jefferson release, Knapp says he’s “deeply honored” to be selected.

He joins the Washington, Pennsylvania, school on Aug. 1.

