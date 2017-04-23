McClenney Kicks Off AACC Convention :

Dr. Kay McClenney, senior adviser to the president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, delivers remarks at the opening session of the 97th AACC Annual Convention in New Orleans. McClenney, right, is the recipient of the 2017 Diverse Champions Award presented by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

AACC also presented the Harry S. Truman Award to the Obama administration for its commitment to community colleges. Former second lady Jill Biden, who is a community college professor, accepted the award.