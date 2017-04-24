Ann Coulter’s Backers at UC Berkeley File Lawsuit - Higher Education


Ann Coulter’s Backers at UC Berkeley File Lawsuit

April 24, 2017
by Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. — University of California, Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus have filed a lawsuit against the university, saying it is discriminating against conservative speakers and violating students’ rights to free speech.

Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Dhillon is also an RNC committeewoman from California.

Campus Republicans invited Coulter to speak at Berkeley this Thursday, but Berkeley officials informed the group last week that the event was being called off for security concerns.

After the university backtracked and offered an alternate date, Coulter has insisted that she plans to still come Thursday.

Coulter tweeted Monday that the lawsuit “demands appropriate & safe venue for my speech THIS THURSDAY.”

