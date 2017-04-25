Cynthia Warrick Becomes Permanent Stillman College President - Higher Education


Cynthia Warrick Becomes Permanent Stillman College President

April 25, 2017
by Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Stillman College board of trustees has selected interim president Cynthia Warrick as permanent president of the private college in Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that Warrick, who succeeded Peter Millet in January, becomes the seventh president of the institution at a time when the college faces financial challenges. Warrick had been interim president at Grambling State University and South Carolina State University.

The search for a permanent president began last spring when Millet announced plans to step down. Board Chairman Dennis Drive said last fall that the new president would have to improve finances, energize alumni and rally community support.

Warrick raised roughly $2 million through alumni outreach in March to cover debt service and summer operating expenses and boost recruiting efforts. She’s a pharmacist and health services researcher with 20 years of higher education experience.

