AERA Honoring Ohio State Scholar James Moore

April 25, 2017 | :
by Jamal Eric Watson

When the American Association for Educational Research (AERA) convenes in San Antonio later this week, Dr. James L. Moore III of The Ohio State University will be recognized and presented with the 2017 AERA Scholars of Color Mid-Career Contribution Award.

Dr. James L. Moore III

The Committee on Scholars of Color in Education recognize scholars in various stages in their careers who have contributed significantly to the understanding of issues that disproportionately affect minority populations, and minority scholars who have made a significant contribution to education research and development.

Dr. Antonia Darder of Loyola Marymount University will be awarded the Scholars of Color Distinguished Career Contribution award, which is presented to a senior-level scholar, usually 20 years or more after his or her receipt of a doctoral degree. The Scholars of Color Early Career Contribution Award will be presented to Dr. María C. Ledesma of the University of Utah. This recognition is given to a scholar who is within the first decade of his or her career after receipt of a doctoral degree

“This year’s award winners exemplify commitment to the study and practice of education,” said AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine. “We are proud to honor their outstanding scholarship and service to the field.”

Moore, who is the EHE Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and Executive Director of the Todd Anthony Bell National Resource Center on the African American Male at OSU is a worthy candidate, said Dr. Chance W. Lewis, the Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and director of the Urban Education Collaborative at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Related:  Colleges, Universities Making Retention, Completion Priority

“Dr. James L. Moore is the epitome of all the positive aspects of this award,” said Lewis. “His scholarly production over his career has been exemplary and has been influential to the field of education.”

Jamal Eric Watson can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter @jamalericwatson.

