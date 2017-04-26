Indiana State President Stepping Down After 9 Years in Post - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News Round up,University Presidents |

Indiana State President Stepping Down After 9 Years in Post

April 26, 2017 | :
Email




by Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University’s president plans to step down after leading the school for more than nine years and growing its enrollment by nearly one-third.

The school announced Wednesday that President Daniel Bradley intends to leave office next January.

Indiana State trustees chairman David Campbell says Bradley oversaw a period of unprecedented growth for the Terre Haute campus.

Bradley became Indiana State’s leader in 2008 after seven years as president of Fairmont State University in West Virginia.

Indiana State’s enrollment had fallen to about 10,500 students when Bradley arrived. The school set an enrollment record of nearly 13,600 in 2015.

Campbell says a national search for a new president will start soon.

RELATED ARTICLES >>
 Hispanic Leadership Pipeline Proving Vital Long before predictions of the current avalanche of vacancies in the top administrative ranks of community colleges nationwide were made, the National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) established its first Leadership Fellows Program for asp...
Law School Dean Placed on Leave Sues University CINCINNATI — The dean of the University of Cincinnati’s law school is suing the university, saying she was illegally placed on administrative leave. Jennifer Bard’s recently filed lawsuit alleges she was put on leave in retaliation after she respo...
Saudi Council Rejects Proposal for Female Sports Colleges DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A proposal to establish sports education colleges for Saudi women failed to win enough votes in the kingdom’s top advisory body, a council member who drafted the plan said Wednesday. The proposal needed 76 out of 150 ...
Hungary Premier Dismisses University Fear as EU Takes Action BRUSSELS — Hungary’s prime minister on Wednesday dismissed concerns about his country’s new higher education law after the European Union launched legal action amid fears the legislation is aimed at shutting down a university founded by billionaire p...
Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Faculty: Psychology - Child-Clinical
La Salle University
Department Chair Teacher Education
Miami University
Sherman Family Endowed Chair, Director UERC
University of Missouri-Kansas City
President
Chattanooga State Community College
Associate Dean of Assessment and Graduate Programs
North Carolina A&T State University
Ziegler Palliative Care Endowed Chair in Nursing
OUHSC-College of Nursing
Chair Department of Educational Studies
University of Tennessee at Martin
Assoc Director, Student Organizations
University of the Pacific
Assistant/Associate Professor of Weed Biology
University of California, Davis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Issue Date: 05/04/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/13/2017

Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/18/2017
Ad Deadline Date: 04/27/2017

Diverse Poll

  • How would more widespread implementation of vouchers impact higher ed diversity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
Most Viewed


LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>