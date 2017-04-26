Indiana State President Stepping Down After 9 Years in Post :

by Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University’s president plans to step down after leading the school for more than nine years and growing its enrollment by nearly one-third.

The school announced Wednesday that President Daniel Bradley intends to leave office next January.

Indiana State trustees chairman David Campbell says Bradley oversaw a period of unprecedented growth for the Terre Haute campus.

Bradley became Indiana State’s leader in 2008 after seven years as president of Fairmont State University in West Virginia.

Indiana State’s enrollment had fallen to about 10,500 students when Bradley arrived. The school set an enrollment record of nearly 13,600 in 2015.

Campbell says a national search for a new president will start soon.