N.Y. College President Heard Blaming Alleged Assault Victim :

by Associated Press

SANBORN, N.Y. — A New York community college president who was recorded disparaging an alleged victim of sexual assault has retired, just before a vote to consider firing him.

Niagara County Community College says James Klyczek notified the board of trustees of his retirement shortly before a special meeting Wednesday evening in which the trustees were to decide whether to remove him as head of the two-year college located north of Buffalo.

In a statement, the board’s president called Klyczek’s reported words and actions inconsistent with the college’s values.

WKBW-TV of Buffalo aired a recording in which Klyczek is allegedly heard calling a middle-aged woman who reported being sexually assaulted near the campus library “too stupid to follow (her) instinct.”

Klyczek doesn’t have a public phone listing and couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.